American Idol 19 video: Katy Perry spotlights Vahhley Hernandez







As we prepare for American Idol 19 to premiere on ABC this weekend, why not take a look at one of the new contestants?

In a new video, judge Katy Perry highlights one of the contestants we see during the auditions in Vahhley Hernandez. She’s from Brooklyn, New York, and she comes bearing an emotional story. It’s clear just how much the moment means to her, and she’s going to be doing whatever she can in order to ensure that she makes her passion into reality.

We actually don’t hear Vahhley sing within this video, but that is another reminder of what American Idol is choosing to emphasize leading into the season: The stories. They know that we’ve heard so many great singers over the years that at this point, you need someone capable of doing more than just belting out a song. You need someone you can relate to and care about, and someone who feels real and authentic. That’s what they want to present with Hernandez.

If Katy Perry is this fond of her, we are certainly excited to hear her sing! We know that American Idol this season is going to look and feel different due to the pandemic, but the idea is to tonally keep it fairly similar. This is still going to be a show about powerful stories, great singers, and a quest to make some dreams come true. Sunday can’t come soon enough.

What do you want to see from Vahhley Hernandez on American Idol 19?

We have so much incredible talent coming on this season of #AmericanIdol 💛 pic.twitter.com/THYEBvWH64 — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) February 9, 2021

