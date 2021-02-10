Riverdale season 5 episode 4: Show boss on time-jump decision







As we prepare for Riverdale season 5 episode 4 on The CW tomorrow, it is abundantly clear already that we are in a totally new era. We are moving forward in time and with that, everything will be different. Betty is training to become an FBI agent, Jughead is a writer, and we are also going to have a chance to see Archie arrive back to Riverdale to find it totally different. Hiram has seized control of much of it, and he’s going to have to do whatever he can in order to save the day.

So why was the idea of a time jump so intriguing to the writers behind the scenes? In a new interview over at TVLine, here is some of what executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa had to say on the subject:

“It is really fun to start with a semi-fresh slate … Our plotting on the show can, as the fans know, get pretty baroque and intricate, and there is a lot of baggage and history that comes with the stories we told. We thought that there was something really exciting about being able to find all our characters in completely different places and playing different dynamics.”

In this particular portion of the story, everything is going to be different. There’s also a new villain-of-sorts entering the fray: Chad. This is Veronica’s husband, and someone who has a lot of power and not a lot of manners. He’s going to have a particular view of Riverdale, and he may end up causing some problems for a lot of the other major characters in this story.

While we do think there are a few big reveals in tomorrow’s episode, don’t expect everything to be introduced. There are a few surprises likely to be around every corner.

