Riverdale season 5 episode 4 promo: What’s wrong with Betty?







Riverdale season 5 episode 4 is slated to premiere on The CW next week, and we are entering a whole new era for the series. This is one where we are moving forward seven years in time, and you better believe that every single life is different across the board.

The promo below doesn’t give everything away as to what’s coming up, but you do get a few different clues wedged within here. Take, for example, the fact that Archie is seemingly knee-deep in the military, and there is probably a LOT that he has gone through since first putting on that uniform. He may have some qualities of the Archie who was there throughout the past five years, but he’s also changed. How much so remains to be seen. We’ve heard already that he is the person who may bring the entire gang back together, though how that happens remains very-much up in the air.

Speaking of changes, there are some enormous ones coming for Betty. We know that she’s more than capable of becoming part of the FBI, but there is a big difference between taking on the job in theory and having it in reality. She’s clearly gone through something terrible while on the job and is in need of counseling to help work through it.

As for some other updates, Veronica is seemingly married while Jughead is a writer. They’ve all gone off and done some different things with their lives, but there is one singular event coming that is going to bring them all together. What will it be? We’ll see that play out over the course of the next several months. We’re excited for this new chapter! It felt like Riverdale had told every story that it could in high school and now, we get to see something new.

