NCIS season 18 episode 7: Did Jimmy Palmer’s wife Breena die?







NCIS season 18 episode 7 chose to address the pandemic for the first time all season — and it happened in an emotional way for Jimmy Palmer.

In the opening minutes of the episode, it was revealed that Palmer’s wife Breena died, seemingly as a result of the virus. He was trying to act as though he was keeping it together, but clearly, he was still struggling behind the scenes with it. It’s understandable — his entire life has been rocked because of this situation, and he’s not always the sort of person who’s been there for other people. It’s a little different asking people to be there for him in turn. This is also a very different story for Jimmy, given that he often serves as a form of comic relief during most episodes.

Want some more NCIS video discussion? Then view our most-recent episode discussion at the bottom of this article! After you do that, be sure to subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have more updates coming.

Speaking before this episode to Entertainment Tonight, here is some of what Brian Dietzen had to say about this story, confirming that Breena did die as a result of the virus:

Unfortunately, during this time period, a lot of folks have felt there hasn’t been time to grieve because they have more to get back to and they have to keep things moving and they have to continue on. To a larger extent, not just within the healthcare industry. When a person loses a spouse and they have a child, there is a period of time where you’re looking just to keep this ship floating. We can see within this week’s episode that Jimmy is trying to keep whatever happiness he can, trying to say, “Hey, my glass is half overflowing here. I’m doing really great,” while we as the audience can see that that may not be the case and his team certainly can see it because they know and have loved him for years. He’s doing whatever he can just keep his head above water. But there’s only so long that that can happen before there’s going to be a certain breaking point. That’s really the story that’s been told here: How does Jimmy deal with that and how does his team help him deal with that?

It’s clear in the episode that some of Jimmy’s colleagues are concerned for him — we can only hope they offer him healing not just tonight, but in the weeks ahead.

Related – Be sure to get more news on the next NCIS

What do you think about NCIS killing off Jimmy Palmer’s wife?

Be sure to share in the comments, and stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







