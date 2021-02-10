The Blacklist season 8 episode 8 spoilers: Cooper’s surprise offer







The Blacklist season 8 episode 8 is coming to NBC on February 26, and it caps off a fantastic month. Why is that? We’ve got new episodes every single Friday! That’s certainly a nice contrast to what we’ve had more recently, which is a situation where we had huge hiatuses and not too much in the way of content.

Throughout this month, one of the constants we’re seeing is a lot of time for specific characters to shine. Aram and Park both have a big episode on Friday, and we’re also presuming that Ressler will have his moment in the sun. Based on what we’re seeing for episode 8 (entitled “Ogden Greeley”), one of the main focuses could be none other than Harold Cooper. Just take a look at the full The Blacklist season 8 episode 8 synopsis for more:

02/26/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : The Task Force investigates the apparent disappearance of a defense contractor. Cooper receives an unexpected offer and Red makes a connection. TV-14

What will this big Cooper offer entail? We wonder if it could be tied to a future away from the Task Force. Earlier this season, he was challenged on the sacrifices he’s made in doing this job — the secrets he’s kept and the multitude of crimes he’s looked away from. We do feel like at some point, it all could get overwhelming to him and he could decide to look elsewhere.

As for Red’s “connection,” could this be with Anne, the woman he met in the park? We have been wondering for a little while if she is poised to have a larger role.

