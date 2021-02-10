Last Man Standing season 9 episode 9 spoilers: Outdoor Man’s future







We knew that at some point in Last Man Standing season 9, we were going to see characters make some hard choices on Outdoor Man. As it turns out, a lot of that will be coming on the February 25 episode entitled “Grill in the Mist.”

While it’s true that the show jumped past the pandemic to provide people an escape, the crisis still impacted the Baxter family in an enormous way. Business suffered, consumer habits changed, and it’s left them with a lot of question marks about the future. Go ahead and add to this the fact that Mike is going to be looking towards his own post-Outdoor Man future. We’re not saying that this episode is going to be the one that ties together the entire storyline; yet, it could be a turning point in whatever comes up after the fact.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Last Man Standing season 9 episode 9 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

In the wake of the pandemic, Mike and Kristin are forced to make some tough business decisions involving Outdoor Man. Meanwhile, Jen helps Mandy get organized in the all-new “Grill in the Mist” episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, Feb. 25 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-910) (TV-PG D, L)

There are still a number of episodes coming after this one airs; with that in mind, take comfort that there are so many different questions that will be answered as the story goes along. It’s going to be a slow jog to the finish line for the entire Baxter family, and we feel like the writers are going to be cognizant of how they mix the serious and the silly storylines together. They recognize, in the end, that this show is a comedy. They don’t want to bum out anyone watching too much.

