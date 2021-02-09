FBI season 3 episode 7 return date: A look towards ‘Discord’







Following tonight’s new episode, are you curious to learn the FBI season 3 episode 7 return date? The first thing worth noting is that yes, the show will be back on the air this year. You’re just going to have to wait a while in order to see it.

For whatever reason, there is no FBI episode next week — or the week after, either. Maybe this is due to virus-induced production delays; or, maybe this is a way to make sure that this show airs new episodes when both NCIS and FBI: Most Wanted are, as well. No matter the reasoning for the delay, you are going to be waiting until Tuesday, March 2 in order to see FBI season 3 episode 7.

Is there going to be a lot of great stuff coming within this episode? We have to imagine so, but CBS isn’t shelling out too many details right now. The only thing that they have 100% confirmed at the moment is the episode’s title: “Discord.” That represents a certain amount of chaos, which means that Maggie, OA, and the rest of the team will be pushed to the absolute limit.

We know that this season is frustrating — we’ve endured multiple delays and with that, it’s been hard for the show overall to establish a consistent narrative flow. If there is something good that we can note, though, it’s this: Odds are, we will have a season 4 and at that point, the show can be a little bit closer to normal again. This is a show averaging more than 8 million live viewers, and that’s a relatively small decrease versus where it was during season 2. There’s no reason for CBS to ship this show off somewhere else, and even if they did, another network would almost certainly pick it up.

