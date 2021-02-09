Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 episode 7 return date; more hopes







After tonight’s new episode, are you curious to learn more news on the Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 episode 7 return date — or what could be coming?

There absolutely is a lot of great stuff still to come on the NBC series, whether it be fantastic musical numbers, big character moments, and also Zoey figuring out just what she wants from her future. For most of the first half of this season, the main theme of the story has been grief. Zoey’s struggled with it ever since losing her father, and we have a feeling that this will continue to be with her in episode 7 and beyond. Yet, we will also see her continuing to find her way forward and being the best friend and family member she can be.

If you did not hear, Zoey’s Playlist will be rocking once more come Sunday, March 28 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. This is a totally new timeslot, and that comes with its own fair share of challenges. Will viewers be inclined to check out the show live on Sundays, like they did in season 1? While we know that this is a series not totally dependent on live numbers, it does still need them to a certain extent to stick around.

Expect more details on the second half of the season in early March, and maybe an extended trailer at some point around then, as well. This is a show that NBC probably wants back for a season 3! With that in mind, we have to imagine that they will do what they can to promote the show time and time again. (For now, we’re very-much hopeful about the long-term future; the recent awards love for Jane Levy certainly helps things.)

