Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Is season 18 episode 7 airing?







Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Given that we’ve been recently subjected to so many repeats, we understand if anyone out there is feeling some confusion. The presence of the virus, coupled with production delays, has made this the most difficult season in recent years.

With that being said, there is actually some good news that we can hand over within this piece! After all, you are going to have a chance to see a new NCIS on the air tonight. “The First Day” is the title for this episode, and it’s notable for a couple of different reasons. It’s the first episode of NCIS to directly address the pandemic, and it’s also going to be an hour with a particularly personal plotline for Jimmy Palmer.

Interested in a little bit more news all about where the story is going? Then go ahead and check out our full NCIS season 18 episode 7 synopsis below:

“The First Day” – NCIS investigates the murder of a Navy officer who was killed while driving home a recently released inmate. Also, Gibbs helps Palmer deal with a personal trauma, on NCIS, Tuesday, Feb. 9 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We’re excited to see how this story could also tie into something that’s going to be a major part of the show moving into episode 8 — the potential departure of Maria Bello as Jack Sloane. We know that it’s coming at some point soon, so we have to go ahead and be prepared for that.

