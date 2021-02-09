The Resident season 4 episode 5 video: Is Mina leaving Chastain?







As we prepare for The Resident season 4 episode 5 on Fox tonight, the future for many main characters could be in flux. After all, it looks as though Chastain is up for sale, and that means that some of the doctors and nurses may have to start looking for work elsewhere.

For Dr. Mina Okafor, it looks as though she’s considering a major change — moving all the way north to Boston. You can see some of this in the sneak peek below (via HollywoodLife), as she received an offer at a prestigious institution in the city. She recognizes right away that there is a great deal of merit in taking this position. After all, it’s enough of a high-caliber place that they could help with her visa situation, and it certainly is a chance to get even more credits on her resume.

However, there are some big problems with the move — being away from all of her friends, and in particular being away from AJ. He was willing to marry her on this past episode and now, she’s contemplating being far away from him. She does encourage him to look for a job up in the city, as well, and he makes it clear he’ll consider it — even if he already has an opportunity elsewhere in Atlanta.

We can’t imagine The Resident without Mina and AJ, so there may be an opportunity for the entire situation to change within this episode. Yet, at least in the early going here, we’re going to be seeing characters face some hard truths. There’s also another reason for concern in this episode after Nic is attacked by a patient — her life hangs in the balance, and the same could very well go for her unborn baby.

