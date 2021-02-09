The Bachelorette: Is Katie Thurston of Matt James’ Bachelor the new lead?







Is Katie Thurston about to go from being on The Bachelor to being the next star of The Bachelorette? At the moment, nothing is official.

With that being said, it does feel like the fan-favorite from this season is close to getting the gig. According to a report from Variety, Katie is the top choice of the powers-that-be to become the next lead of the show. While it may be close to a sure thing, though, the site notes that everything could change at the last minute. Of course, what these reports mean is that Katie likely is not the final rose on Matt James’ season, which isn’t a shock given that tonight was the first chance she had at a one-on-one date. (This news first floated by Reality Steve over the weekend.)

Would Katie be an excellent lead? We have to imagine so, and the advantage that ABC would have in announcing her early would be giving casting a chance to find men who are interested exclusively in her. It also helps them set the stage for filming earlier, which makes a good bit of sense given the extra protocols that are required to shoot during a global pandemic.

Katie is fun and energetic, but she also has a lot of emotional empathy. She speaks her mind and will challenge the men at just about every moment. She’s shown herself to be one of the most well-rounded contenders on Matt’s season, and we can easily see ABC building a whole show around her.

