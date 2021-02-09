Prodigal Son season 2 episode 5: Malcolm, Ainsley at etiquette school







Prodigal Son season 2 episode 5 is poised to arrive on Fox tomorrow night, and it’s a reminder that this show has a way to turn everything creepy. That includes something as basic as etiquette school.

In the sneak peek below (via TV Insider), you can get a good sense as to what to expect. Malcolm and his sister Ainsley visit an etiquette school looking for answers on a murder. It just so happens that it’s one that Ainsley is an alum of this said school. Kate Burton of Scandal fame plays the woman in charge, and at first, she’s rather unwilling to hand over information.

So what is going on here? Burton’s character is doing everything within her power to shield the students from any sort of sniffing around — they pay good money to go there, and of course this is going to be her reaction to a police investigation. Yet, Malcolm is able to win her over with one basic piece of information: Careful discretion. She’s going to prefer him sniffing around the school than a whole horde of police officers, so she is better off working for him.

It’s also clear from this preview that Malcolm has no real interest in playing nice with anyone from the etiquette-school community. Why? These are the sort of people who abandoned his family after what happened with Martin’s arrest. He doesn’t believe in their ways and feels more like society is what you make of it. Why in the world should there be rules for everything under the sun?

Away from this case, we’re still concerned for a larger issue with Malcolm and Ainsley — what happened at the end of season 1. We still think there’s a lot more at play there that we’ll see throughout the season.

