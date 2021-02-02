Prodigal Son season 2 episode 5 spoilers: The trouble in ‘Bad Manners’







Next week on Prodigal Son season 2 episode 5, we are going to have an installment coming in “Bad Manners” that is pretty darn important. What’s the reason for it? It has to do, in part, with the ever-changing state of Ainsley, plus the unpredictability that she is throwing into Malcolm Bright’s life.

For much of the season, Tom Payne’s character has done his best in order to control the situation that first came about at the end of last season. The deeper we get into this season, however, the clearer it is becoming that this may very much impossible. Her interest in a new case may lead Bright to raise all sorts of questions about his sister, and of course both Jessica and Martin are going to have some reactions of their own to her behavior. They may each try to help in their own ways; we’ll just have to wait and see about the end result.

Want more details? Then be sure to view the full Prodigal Son season 2 episode 5 synopsis below:

Malcolm and Ainsley both race to find the killer in the so-called “Debutante Slayings,” but Ainsley’s persistence has Malcolm worried about what her actual motive might be. While Martin is thrilled to see his daughter’s passion in the field, Jessica suggests she and Ainsley take a vacation. Meanwhile, JT meets with his union rep to decide if he should file an official complaint against the cop who discriminated against him in the all-new “Bad Manners” episode of PRODIGAL SON airing Tuesday, Feb. 9 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (PR-205) (TV-14 L, V)

One of the things that is clear from this synopsis is that Prodigal Son is absolutely working hard in order to pay a lot of different stories off all at once. They are giving us some big stuff with Malcolm and Ainsley, but at the same time not forgetting about the super-topical content we are seeing courtesy of JT. What happened to him was terrible; he deserves to push for a resolution.

