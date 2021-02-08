9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 5 spoilers: ‘Difficult Conversations’







It’s probably pretty clear that 9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 5 is going to have some dramatic rescues. Just about every episode of this show does.

So what will actually make “Difficult Conversations” special? From our vantage point, it could be due to the emotional moments that happen throughout it. For Owen, he has to figure out what his future really is with Gwyneth — meanwhile, she has to do the same. Their relationship will be close to the center of everything that you see here, and it could define what the rest of the season looks like.

Below, CarterMatt has the full 9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 5 synopsis with some other insight all about what lies ahead:

Judd is shocked at the latest victim of an emergency call, Grace and Carlos must save a woman literally trapped in a domestic abuse situation and the 126 arrive at a horrific highway crash that threatens the lives of a father and daughter. Meanwhile, Owen and Gwyneth face a difficult decision in their relationship and Mateo regrets his new tattoo in the all-new “Difficult Conversations” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, Feb. 15 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-205) (TV-14 D, L, V)

So how are the ratings so far for this season? We’d say that, by and large, the show has performed reasonably well — think in terms of a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over 6 million live viewers. Lone Star really wasn’t helped all that much by the big 9-1-1 crossover event, but it didn’t really need huge numbers to boost its renewal odds. Unless something crazy happens over the next few weeks to tank its chances of coming back, we have a feeling we’re smooth sailing here.

