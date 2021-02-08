The Masked Singer season 5 premiere date officially revealed







You don’t have to wait any longer to know for sure when The Masked Singer season 5 will be back on your television screen — and with a temporary new host!

Today, Fox announced that their singing sensation (and one of TV’s top shows, mind you) is going to be returning with new episodes on Wednesday, March 10 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. In the event that you missed the prior reporting, Niecy Nash is filling in for Nick Cannon over the first few episodes, as Cannon recently tested positive for COVID-19.

As for the rest of the on-air talent, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke are all going to return as judges, and we have a feeling that the format of the show will stay by and large the same. We don’t get the sense that Fox is altogether eager to alter something that has worked rather well for them so far.

Personally, though, we wish there were a few different twists they would consider. Take, for example, a smaller total number of clues to make the guessing more of a challenge, or also removing guesses that feel a little too much like schtick. Because we’ve seen four seasons of it now, certain parts of the show’s rhythm feel a little more stale than they did when it launched.

Still, there is no denying that The Masked Singer is one of most viable reality-TV brands out there right now. Its strength lies in how you can watch a single episode and enjoy it, regardless of if you’ve seen the rest of the season. It’s not dependent on some sort of long-term story arc and you can easily watch it with your entire family.

For now, remember The Masked Dancer is airing Wednesday nights on Fox.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Masked Singer season 5?

