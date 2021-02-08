Top Chef: Portland premiere date, first trailer revealed at Bravo







Are you excited to dive into the world of Top Chef: Portland? We know that we are, and we have a couple of significant news items to debut today.

Let’s start things off with the premiere date — you will be able to watch season 18 starting on Thursday, April 1. This season will feature a whole-new roster of contestants, who are all doing what they can to make a name for themselves in a very difficult time. To get a quick look at what’s coming, the trailer below offers that up.

While there will be quickfires, elimination challenges, and a variety of former contestants showing up as judges, this edition of Top Chef won’t shy away from what is going on in the world. The pandemic will be a focus, as contestants talk about the impact the virus has had on their careers and their restaurants. Meanwhile, they will be working to feed frontline health-care workers at various points, and we’re sure that several challenges are being modified to ensure that certain rules and procedures are being followed. (We don’t expect a whole mass of people in one place trying out a chef’s food.) This season will also discuss social-justice movements and headlines that have been around Portland over the past several months.

Even in a very different world, Top Chef will still work to remain the show you’ve loved for so many years. Hence, there still being a chance to check out Restaurant Wars, or the continued presence of Last Chance Kitchen for chefs who were sent home at some point during the season. We’re excited to dive into these episodes again — it’s a chance to get hungry, get inspired, and also remind us of the food we’re excited to have when the world starts to become a little bit safer.

