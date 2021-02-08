All Rise season 2 episode 9 return date: The story of ‘Safe to Fail’







Curious to learn the All Rise season 2 episode 9 return date after what you check out tonight? have no fear — we’ve got that for you within, along with some news as to what’s coming up next for the drama.

We know that the scheduling pattern for the Simone Missick series has been frustrating as of late; unfortunately, that is not changing anytime soon. As of this writing, there is no new episode scheduled for next week; you will be waiting until Monday, February 22 to see what is next. This is an installment entitled “Safe to Fail,” and one that will feature both an important case and also a little bit of romance for Mark and Rachel.

Want more insight? Then be sure to check out the All Rise season 2 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Safe to Fall” – Emily and Sam face off in the courtroom in an emotionally gripping case that will determine the fate of a mentally ill young man who attacked his father. Also, due to financial struggles, Rachel crashes at Mark and Amy’s place, reigniting Mark and Rachel’s flame, on ALL RISE, Monday, Feb. 22 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network.

The current state of the ratings

It has been a while since we checked in on how the show is performing, in addition to what the odds are that it comes back for season 3. For now, we’d say that it remains firmly up in the air. The good news is that even despite all of the breaks, All Rise is generating the same 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic now that it was at the start of the season. The problem is that this still marks a departure versus season 1, and we can’t sit here and guarantee that the show comes back.

If you want to help the show stick around, be sure to watch live! If you can’t, set your DVR and encourage your friends to do the same.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to All Rise right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to All Rise season 2 episode 9?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and hopes in the comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







