Yellowstone season 4: Will prequel project have any impact on it?







If you missed the announcement over the weekend, there is a Yellowstone prequel series coming! It is set back in the 19th century, and will focus on the origins of the Dutton family as they descend upon Montana as a place to call home.

If you want to know more about this series, you can do so by heading over to the link here. For the sake of this article, the question that we want to ask is a little different: What impact is the prequel going to have on a Yellowstone season 4? Does this project mean we have to wait any longer for the flagship show?

We’ll make this brief: The answer is “no.” While both Yellowstone and Yellowstone: 1883 are set in the same universe, one is not a replacement for the other. The fourth season of the show proper has already been filmed, and our sentiment is that it will launch this summer as the show always have. Yellowstone will still air on the Paramount Network, whereas the prequel is going to be a streaming exclusive over on Paramount+. That’s the new name for CBS All Access, and it will become official in early March.

Personally, what we’d like to see is the prequel air in the winter months — that way, we have a little bit of something from this world twice a year. It gives you more to look forward to, while also not giving you so much to the point that the franchise overstays its welcome.

We would imagine that you will get more news regarding Yellowstone season 4 in the spring — because we’re still many months out, there is no reason for anyone to hurry things along with the details.

