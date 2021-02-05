Yellowstone season 4: EP inks new deal; prequel ‘1883’ on the way







There is certainly a lot of good news to report today within the Yellowstone world — and it beings with prequel news!

Today, it was announced as a part of an enormous new ViacomCBS/MTV Entertainment deal with Taylor Sheridan that he will be bringing a prequel series to the service entitled Yellowstone: 1883. This title is self-explanatory in a way, but let’s go ahead and share the logline (per Deadline):

Y: 1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.

This prequel will have a Super Bowl LV commercial, and it’s also going to premiere on the new Paramount+ streaming service (previously CBS All Access). This move comes as streaming services are currently in a fierce battle for content; they all want to convince people to subscribe, and established franchises are a pretty clear way to do that. Yellowstone is a smash hit on basic cable; we’re not in the lead surprised that this would be the next step.

In a statement discussing Sheridan’s new deal, here is what MTV Entertainment president Chris McCarthy had to say:

“Taylor Sheridan is a visionary creative whose work has reinvented genres and amassed fan bases around the globe; we are thrilled he calls ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment his home. We couldn’t be more excited to build upon our partnership with him, expand the Yellowstone universe and showcase Taylor’s boundless talent across all of our brands and platforms.”

As for Yellowstone season 4, we anticipate that it will be premiering on the Paramount Network this summer. Read more news on that subject over here.

What do you think about the idea of a Yellowstone prequel?

Be sure to share in the attached comments! We’ll have more as it comes out. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

