Shameless season 11 episode 6 promo: Terry’s shooting & the aftermath







Based on the newly-released Shameless season 11 episode 6 promo, it looks like we’re in for an absolutely bonkers episode. How do we know? Go ahead and blame the newly-released, absolutely bonkers promo for it.

Let’s start with a reminder of what happened at the end of episode 5: Liam shot Terry Milkovich! Granted, he didn’t do so intentionally, but when you willingly fire a gun off into the air, there can be some unforeseen consequences. As a result of this we have a revenge plot unspooling elsewhere, where the Milkoviches will be doing whatever they can to find the person responsible. The one thing Liam has going for him? We don’t think he’s an altogether obvious suspect.

As you would imagine, Liam is not the only Gallagher facing some hard times entering this episode. Lip just got fired from his job and due to that, he’s spiraling. He has a family to take care of now, and that’s in addition to the bad news that he’s losing his home, as well. He’s slipping and slipping hard; we know that he is far from his father. He wants to be able to care for his kid and for Tami. He just needs to find a way to do so without slipping into some of his old demons.

Oh, and if this was somehow not enough for you, Shameless continues to go for shock value with its presentation of a shooter drill in school. This is certainly topical, but not in a way that you would ever expect.

Let’s just hope that this particular episode is worth the wait; we know that it’s been rather tough going back-and-forth between having new episodes and then not any. Showtime is stretching this final season out for as long as they possibly can.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Shameless right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Shameless season 11 episode 6?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to come back around to get some additional updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







