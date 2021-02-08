This Is Us season 5 episode 7 spoilers: How Kevin receives big news







We’ve been waiting a long time in order to see This Is Us season 5 episode 7 on the air — but luckily, the wait is almost over! Tuesday night’s new episode is entitled “There,” and we can’t begin to stress its importance. We are finally going to learn what happens when Madison seemingly goes into labor, and also what happens to Kevin on his way down to be with her.

In a sneak peek over at TVLine, we’ve learned that Kevin learns about Madison’s contractions right before he is about to do a scene with Robert de Niro. He’s buzzing with excitement, but that’s because he’s insulated himself within his own little world. It’s easier for Kevin to do his work thinking that he’s figured out a plan — he’ll shoot his movie in Vancouver and then be back in plenty of time to see his twins born.

Yet, life doesn’t work like that. It’s messy, and often things happen in a way that throw plans clean out the window. Kevin has to be prepared to go with the flow and adjust. While we don’t see him getting in his car in the aforementioned preview, we know he does this soon after the fact. Odds are, this puts his life in perspective and makes him recognize immediately that he never should’ve gone up to Vancouver in the first place.

We know the big question out there pertains to what happens to Kevin on the road — and of course, This Is Us won’t say anything on that subject. This is the thing you’ll be waiting a while to get more news all about.

