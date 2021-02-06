This Is Us season 5 episode 7 spoilers: Kevin prepares for the twins







After a lengthy hiatus This Is Us season 5 episode 7 is going to arrive on NBC this Tuesday — and yea, we have to imagine that it’s going to be dramatic. How can it now be when you consider all of the new arrivals?

If you’ve seen some of the previews that are out there already for this episode, then you know that Madison is going to be entering labor early — causing Kevin to rush back down from Vancouver. Meanwhile, we also see in a new E! News preview that Kate is getting set to adopt as well! She relays to Kevin that she is going to be visiting Ellie in the hospital, and Kevin makes it clear in return that once he’s done with his movie, he is going to do nothing but stay home and prepare to welcome the babies into the world.

Obviously, Kevin does not anticipate the twins coming so early, even though it is something that happens rather often. We think that this will be the moment his perspective changes. He’ll have regrets over taking the movie north of the border in the first place, and that will lead into a frenzied journey on the road back home. At some point, there will be a car accident … and that is virtually everything we know. Kevin does survive whatever happens, and we’ve seen his kids in the future. There may still be consequences, but we’ll have to wait until Tuesday to see most of them.

Prepare for a fantastic Justin Hartley showcase in this episode — it could be one of the biggest to hit This Is Us to date.

