Is Dominic Purcell leaving Legends of Tomorrow after season 7?







Is Dominic Purcell set to say goodbye to Legends of Tomorrow after the upcoming seventh season? It’s a conversation worth having, mostly because it’s a conversation he started himself.

In a recent post on Instagram following the show’s season 7 renewal, Purcell stated “I’ll give ya one more,” noting that he will also honor the remainder of his contract. We don’t view this as 100% confirmation by any means that he is leaving after next season, but it is a definite possibility based on how he speaks. The good news is that we haven’t seen seen season 6 yet, meaning that there are two more seasons for sure featuring Mick Rory.

Of course, there is one other important question worth asking now: Whether or not Legends of Tomorrow itself is ending after season 7. For the time being, there’s not all that much known on the subject as of yet, but it’s something we have to be aware of at this point. Supergirl and Black Lightning are both ending this year, and we have to assume that the Waverider is not going to be around forever.

If Purcell does leave after season 7 and the show comes back for a season 8, it could presumably make Caity Lotz the only original cast member still a part of the show. (That is, of course, assuming that she would be back for a season 8.) We know that in general, Legends was devised as a little more of an ensemble show than any other in the Arrowverse. It can withstand some of its series regulars departing, at least so long as the writing remains imaginative and the cast that is there enjoys some of the material.

Hopefully, we will have more news on a specific season 6 premiere date before too long.

What do you think about Dominic Purcell potentially leaving Legends of Tomorrow after the events of season 7?

