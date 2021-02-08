The Bachelor episode 6 spoilers: Who is Heather Martin? About her arrival







Tonight’s The Bachelor episode 6 is right around the corner, and that means we’re finally getting answers on Heather Martin.

Here and there throughout the show, you’ve gotten little teases about Heather showing up on the show … but who is she? For those who don’t know, she was a part of Colton Underwood’s season a couple of years ago, where she was billed as “never been kissed” and that was hyped for a big chunk of the season. She made it reasonably far her first go-around, but ended up leaving on her own accord prior to hometown dates.

This time around, she is coming on board Matt James’ season at a time in which a lot of relationships have already been solidified. Matt likely has a list of favorites, and he’s even had two opportunities to date and get to know the (relative) newbies like Michelle. If some of the newcomers thought they had it bad from the other women, we can only imagine the cold shoulder that we’re going to see Heather receive tonight.

For Matt, the decision he has to make is this: Do you risk alienating some of the other women by keeping Heather around? You don’t have a lot of time to get to know her, and there are a number of other great women still a part of the process. We honestly would not be surprised if she comes in, only to go right back out the door.

What do you think is going to happen on The Bachelor episode 6 with Heather?

