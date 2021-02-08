Super Bowl LV Halftime Show: The Weeknd sings ‘Blinding Lights,’ more







Tonight’s Super Bowl LV Halftime Show was much-hyped from the get-go. We knew that The Weeknd was poised to be the headline performer, but who joined him on the show? We knew that there would be some special guests in here at some point.

The Weeknd’s introduction for the Halftime Show was big and dramatic — we don’t know how you could describe it any other way. The challenge with this show was to present something that was exciting but also still safety-conscious given the pandemic. Hence, why we had some of the background performers distanced from each other.

At first, some of The Weeknd’s songs were his familiar hits — typical Super Bowl Halftime Show stuff. You’re basically trying to compile all of your biggest songs in a very short window of time. We give him credit for allowing his vocals to stand out as much as they did — no easy feat given the pressure of the moment and the background noise you could throw in there to distract us from any mistakes. (There were some shaky moments on “Can’t Feel My Face,” but the performance was still outstanding.)

The Weeknd closed off some of the excitement with his recent his “Blinding Lights,” accompanied by a huge, distanced crowd of mask-wearing performers. It was effective in using the entirety of the field, but also surprising. Why? The entire show was all him. There was no Daft Punk and no other guests, either.

From an entertainment perspective, there’s no denying that The Weeknd delivered. From a surprise standpoint, maybe the show was a letdown. It was more about his own music and creating a show than delivering any big element of surprise. If you are a diehard fan of the singer, there’s a good chance that you loved this.

