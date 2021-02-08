Drake from State Farm, Paul Rudd win State Farm Super Bowl commercial







We’ve come to know State Farm over the years for a number of familiar characters and spokespeople. Think in terms of Jake from State Farm, Aaron Rodgers, and more recent Patrick Mahomes.

Yet, for today’s big Super Bowl commercial, we had a chance to see some special guests show up as stand-ins for the familiar faces. Take, for example, Drake being the stand-in for Jake from State Farm who tried to do a little bit too much. What was his name? Think in terms of Drake from State Farm.

Meanwhile, Paul Rudd was, for whatever reason, the stand-in for Patrick Mahomes, even if he was completely incapable of throwing a football at all. This was worth a few good laughs, and the commercial was at the same time short and sweet. We got the point of the ad, and everything from start to finish screamed State Farm. It’s actually what the insurance company could have possibly wanted.

There are a lot of companies out there that are still desperately seeking some sort of identity in front of the American public. Other companies change their identity too much. State Farm doesn’t have to worry about any of that; they found something with their “like a good neighbor” slogan decades ago, and they’ve just found ways to adapt and change things up slightly over the years. That means bringing in new personalities and people who will add to the company’s message.

Was this successful? – Sure. We don’t think that it adds anything to the brand identity of State Farm, but we do still think it does everything that you could want. You could watch the ad in its entirety below.

