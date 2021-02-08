The Equalizer episode 2 return date; what to expect







Following tonight’s premiere, do you want to know when The Equalizer episode 2 is going to air on CBS, let alone what could be coming next?

If you did enjoy the Queen Latifah series tonight after the Super Bowl, you should know this: The network isn’t going to make you wait too long in order to see the next new episode. As of right now, the plan is to come back with episode 2 next Sunday (February 14) at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. This will be the timeslot for the remainder of the season, and we’ll see if viewers who watched tonight decide to stick around and check it out again.

CBS clearly believes in this show — they wouldn’t have aired it when they did tonight otherwise. Hopefully, it is able to meet expectations. We think the goal here is to get fans of the original on board, but also have this show appeal to people not familiar with the brand at all. We don’t think there will be TOO many references to the previous iteration; instead, this show is about trying to live in the now.

As of right now, the network hasn’t revealed too much in the way of details as to what lies ahead — there is no official synopsis for episode 2 as of yet, and nor is there some sort of extended trailer. You should at least a trailer a little bit later tonight, so that is something to keep your eyes peeled for.

So what will each episode of The Equalizer look like? We imagine that the show will be somewhat procedural with Robyn McCall taking on new challenges and tasks on an episode-by-episode basis. We have a feeling that there will be some sort of larger arc, but you will have to wait for at least a little while in order to see resolution to that.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Equalizer episode 2?

What did you think about the premiere, as well? Be sure to share in the comments below! Once you do that, stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

