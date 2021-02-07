Super Bowl LV: H.E.R. performs ‘America the Beautiful’ pre-game







There are two performances that are fairly synonymous with the Super Bowl heading into the big game: The National Anthem and “America the Beautiful.” Because this is the most-watched television event of the year, it goes without saying that the NFL has a tendency to book big stars for these performances.

With that in mind, we present to you now H.E.R., who chose to take on the honors of doing the song from Tampa tonight. We know that she’s an incredibly-gifted singer, so there was really no doubt at all that she would nail this. Her performance was delightful from start to finish — she didn’t overdo it and instead, chose to focus mostly on the beauty of the lyrics and the platform that she was given.

The one thing that was curious here is why the show didn’t really focus all that much on H.E.R. during the performance, even though she was leading the charge for all of it. It wasn’t until we got to the guitar solo that it really felt like she was center stage. This, fittingly, was also when the performance was stronger than ever. It made for a stirring, unique rendition, one that we haven’t heard before — and we’ve heard a lot of renditions of this song over the years.

One other nice touch? The staging all around H.E.R. in terms of the decoration. Also, the sign-language interpreter for the Deaf community was another fantastic touch.

For those who don’t know, Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church are performing the National Anthem at the game tonight. You can find out more about her performance here. Let’s just say that this was memorable in its own way in setting up the big game.

