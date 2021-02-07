





Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Judging from the way this past episode concluded, it only makes sense to want more episodes.

Alas, you’re going to be waiting for a little while longer in order to see them. How long? Think in terms of another seven days. Tonight is the Super Bowl over on CBS, so understandably, the folks over at The Rookie don’t want to see their show air against that. It’d get clobbered in the ratings, and this is a show we’d love to see renewed for a season 4. We certainly don’t want to see anything stand in the way of that at all.

So while you wait for what lies ahead, we’re going to go ahead and share some details! Check out what we’ve got below for not just next week’s season 3 episode 5, but also episode 6 the following week.

Season 3 episode 5, “Lockdown” – Officer Nolan is taken hostage by a man with nothing to lose while the station goes on lockdown and races to identify the suspect before time runs out. Meanwhile, Officer Jackson and his training officer, Officer Doug Stanton, reach a tipping point in their relationship that could end Jackson’s career on ABC’s “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, FEB. 14 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST). (TV-14, LV)

Season 3 episode 6, “Revelations” – Officer Nolan’s decision to return to school in order to become a training officer is proving to be much harder than he expected. Meanwhile, Officer Chen considers going into undercover work after getting a taste of the job when Harper’s former colleague needs help on ABC’s “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, FEB. 21 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST).

Through these synopses, you can start to figure out in your mind what the upcoming episodes of the show will look like. This will be an opportunity to explore Nolan finding a way to rise through the ranks, even with everything that has happened to him. Unfortunately, doing so is not going to be altogether easy at all.

What do you want to see when it comes to The Rookie season 3?

