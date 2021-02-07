Timothee Chalamet is Edward Scissorhands’ son; Super Bowl commercial







Welcome to our annual Super Bowl commercial spotlight, where our objective is simple: Bringing you the best overall ads from the big game!

So what are we focusing on here? Think in terms of an especially memorable spot for Cadillac featuring Timothee Chalamet in an Edward Scissorhands homage. He is technically playing Edward’s son Edgar, and Winona Ryder actually reprises her role and her signature hairstyle.

So what does any of this have to do with Cadillac? At first glance, not all that much. It takes a little bit of time for the spot to start to make sense, but then you see the end advertising the Lyriq’s hands-free driving system. It’s a way for Edgar to have an opportunity to feel a little bit more normal, and there is a little bit of a positive message at the end here.

We do feel like this ad represents perfectly what Cadillac set out to do at the start when they were pitching around this ad: Get people excited about their car using a familiar property. Maybe there are some younger viewers out there who aren’t altogether familiar with Edward Scissorhands, but we have a feeling the majority of older viewers are. More than likely, this is the market that the company is trying to break into, and it’s no coincidence that they are promoting an all-electric car, either. It’s another bit of clear recognition that sustainable energy is the way of the future.

Was this a successful ad? – Yes. It has a big-name star in Chalamet and it had a lot of people talking prior to the start of the big game. If you can start a conversation before your ad even premieres, then you know that you’ve done an extremely-good job at something. Applause to everyone all around here.

