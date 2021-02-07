The Equalizer start time, details on Queen Latifah’s post-Super Bowl show







Are you ready for the premiere of The Equalizer tonight on CBS? We know the network is investing a LOT in this Queen Latifah show. How much so? They’ve given it the coveted post-Super Bowl programming slot, and with that, they’re certainly expecting big ratings.

If you haven’t heard too much about the show as of yet, may we suggest the attached synopsis — or potentially the full trailer below? If you liked the original, there’s at least a good reason to give this show a shot.

THE EQUALIZER is a reimagining of the classic series starring Academy Award® nominee and multi-hyphenate Queen Latifah (“Chicago,” “Bessie”) as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn. McCall presents to most as an average single mom who is quietly raising her teenage daughter. But to a trusted few, she is The Equalizer – an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who’s also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption. Robyn’s clandestine work remains a secret from her smart and observant daughter, Delilah, and her aunt Vi, who lives with Robyn to help her balance life as a working mother. Joining Robyn as champions of justice are William Bishop, her former CIA handler and longtime friend; Melody “Mel” Bayani, an edgy bar owner and a colleague from Robyn’s past; and Harry Keshegian, a paranoid and brilliant white-hat hacker. As Robyn aids the oppressed and exploited, her work garners the attention of shrewd NYPD Detective Marcus Dante, who doggedly seeks to uncover the identity of the vigilante known as The Equalizer.

So when is The Equalizer coming on the air tonight? Obviously, it’ll be there once the Big Game is over, but you have to be prepared for a lot of flexibility here. CBS is smart to not schedule a specific time in order to ensure that nobody gets their hopes up. We would imagine that the show is going to start at some point close to 10:00 p.m. Eastern time, though it could be a little before or a good stretch after. There is a chance that the game could go into overtime!

At the moment, our advice is this: Check out CBS at around 9:45 if you’re not watching the full game. We’ll see where things are at that point.

What do you want to see on Queen Latifah’s The Equalizer?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around to get all sorts of additional updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







