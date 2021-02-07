Is NCIS: New Orleans new tonight on CBS? Big season 7 scoop







Is NCIS: New Orleans new tonight on CBS? We’ll have a lot to get into in this article, and of course that includes an answer to this question!

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode coming up tonight, and you can go ahead and blame the Super Bowl for it. CBS is broadcasting the big game this year, and even if they weren’t, do you really think that they would want to run new episodes of their own shows up against it? This is one of the biggest programming nights of the year!

Here is the good news: While there is a hiatus tonight, it’s not going to be an altogether long one. You will have a chance to see the first of two new upcoming episodes next week, and “Leda and the Swan: Part II” has a lot to address after the most-recent episode.

Want to better prepare yourself? We’ve got news on that episode below — plus scoop on what’s coming up afterwards in season 7 episode 9! Take a look below…

Season 7 episode 8, “Leda and the Swan, Part II” – As Pride and the team continue the investigation of an Officer’s assault and the murder of her therapist, NCIS zeroes in on a prime suspect who’s been working the system for years. Also, Carter and his mother talk about how they’ll move forward after a past mistake, and Sebastian begins a promising new relationship, on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, Sunday, Feb. 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Season 7 episode 9, “Into Thin Air” – Pride and the team are on the hunt for a kidnapped 14-year-old and discover that her father, who will soon have custody of her, is a radical survivalist living off the grid, on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, Sunday, Feb. 21 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

