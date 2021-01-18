NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 8 return date hopes for CBS drama







Want to get a sense of the NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 8 return date? In this piece, we’ll tell you at least some of what we know.

So where do we begin here? Well, it only feels right to kick things off with the unfortunate news: There is no new installment of the show on CBS next week. To go along with that, there is also no new episode the following week, either. What’s the reasoning behind that? Ultimately, it has a good bit to do with the NFL. Next week, CBS is airing the AFC Championship Game and after that, a new episode of FBI. After that, you’ll have a week of repeats, and then the Super Bowl followed by the premiere of The Equalizer starring Queen Latifah.

In the end, the earliest that you can expect NCIS: New Orleans to be back on the air is when we get around to February 14. That hasn’t been 100% confirmed as of yet, but we’re hoping to see some more news about it over the course of the next couple of weeks.

One thing that we can say with some confidence: Episode 8 is more than likely going to be titled “Leda and the Swan, Part 2,” given that tonight’s episode was Part 1. The fact that there is a significant hiatus right in the middle of this is going to be agonizing, since you’re going to want to see how this saga ends. In general, two-part episodes have been the bread and butter of NCIS: New Orleans this season. Kudos to the writers for finding a way to shake up the game so many years into the job.

Ultimately, we’re going to be bringing you action, drama, and of course some personal stuff. In other news, precisely what NCIS: New Orleans is known for.

