Saturday Night Live: Twins, the New Trend debut on Weekend Update







Last week on Saturday Night Live, we had an appearance on Weekend Update from none other than “Mike Lindell” … or Beck Bennett playing him.

So how could the show top that tonight? We started with some “canceling” experts, and while they were certainly edgy, it didn’t really feel like something the show will do again and again. Instead, we had a chance to meet Twins, the New Trend, and let’s just say our review of them is a little bit stronger. These two were billed as YouTubers who excel at reacting to songs that they hear for the first time — Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd played the duo, and this was surprisingly funny.

Also, apparently these two have no idea what music is. They’ve never heard the theme song for Friends … or also Baby Shark. Watching the two trying to extrapolate the meaning of these songs was, to be frank, hilarious. Then, we saw the two react to the classic Meow Mix jingle and it was next level.

Apparently, Twins, the New Trend don’t watch television … or know commercials. They also think that every single thing they hear is awesome. This feels like a bit on Weekend Update that we could see for years on end, though they’re going to have a hard time trying to find other great songs to react to that match what we saw tonight. A lot of these recurring guests just follow a paint-by-numbers setup.

While on the surface level Kenan and Chris do a great job with their performance, this is also pretty fantastic satire. There are a lot of YouTube reactors who act as though every single thing is awesome to get attention and subscribers — and maybe this is what SNL was spoofing. Or, maybe it was just funny to have two characters so clueless that they’ve never even heard the ABCs before.

