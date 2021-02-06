Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, February 6?







Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? This is the final Saturday before the big game, and with that, shouldn’t there be a football parody or two?

Ultimately, consider this article a source of good news and bad. Let’s start with the good: There is a new episode tonight! Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy is going to be appearing on the famed Studio 8H stage starting at 11:30 p.m. Eastern time, and he will be joined by musical guest Phoebe Bridgers. This is actually the second of three new episodes that are poised to air this month, with the third one being hosted by Regina King. We’ll have more on that episode in due time.

As for the bad news, we’re not sure how much Super Bowl content this episode will have for you if you are an NFL fan. When the game has aired on NBC in the past, we’ve seen SNL lean a little bit more into it — including having a football star or famous athlete as host. They aren’t so inclined to do so this year, given that the game is airing over on CBS instead. Maybe there will be a sketch or two in here mentioning the Kansas City Chiefs versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that’s probably it.

Instead, it’s our expectation that tonight will focus on some current events, but then also present a Schitt’s Creek spoof and then just some random, silly sketches. We’re probably moving into an era where the show is a little less political following the Trump Administration, so there could be some growing pains here. We felt a little bit of that on this past episode hosted by John Krasinski, so we wouldn’t be shocked if that continues here.

