Saturday Night Live: Dan Levy, Phoebe Bridgers expectations







There’s another new episode of Saturday Night Live on the air tonight — isn’t that a cause for excitement? Today’s episode is going to feature host Dan Levy alongside musical guest Phoebe Bridgers, and we’re expecting this one to be very creative.

If you would have told us years ago that Levy would be hosting SNL, we’re not sure we would’ve believed it. For a long time, the Schitt’s Creek star was on the fringes of the entertainment world with a comedy that was largely under-the-radar. That changed over the past two years with it starting to enter the mainstream — and also clean house at a number of major awards shows.

Based on the promo below featuring himself and Aidy Bryant, we have a good feeling already that Levy is going to fit right in on the SNL stage. He’s going to be big, bold, funny, and willing to take chances. We do want to imagine that there will be a Schitt’s Creek parody in here somewhere, mostly because we feel like the majority of the cast has probably watched it at some point.

With that being said, we’re aware that the majority of people out there have not seen Schitt’s Creek still, so this episode may be an introduction-of-sorts to Levy by a lot of people out there. We imagine that the same will be said for Bridgers, who is an up-and-comer still in the minds of many. Last week’s new episode with John Krasinski was a little bit more expected, given that he had so many roots over at NBC already. This episode feels more like we’re diving into a great unknown; we’ll have to see what happens when the dust finally settles.

Remember that this is the second in a run of three straight SNL episodes; an installment hosted by Regina King airs next weekend!

Related – Check out some other news when it comes to Saturday Night Live

What do you want to see from Dan Levy and Phoebe Bridgers on Saturday Night Live tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around to score some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







