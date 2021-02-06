Lucifer season 6: Is Inbar Lavi back again as Eve?







We know that we’re still waiting for the rest of Lucifer season 5 to air — but we are still looking towards the future with Lucifer season 6! The final season is currently in production, and we’re grateful to have whatever teaser we can on the subject.

Want to get some more news on Lucifer in video form? Be sure to view our review of season 5A at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and also view our Lucifer playlist. There are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss.

Today, that teaser may be very much about Eve! Judging from a recent post on Instagram, it looks very much like Inbar Lavi will be back as the character in the final season. She was a huge part of the fourth season as her past with Lucifer was explored — and there were hints at a possible future with Maze. We know that Eve will be back in the second half of season 5, and that looks to be extending further than that.

Our personal hope is that during the final season, we’ll have a chance to see a lot of returning fan favorites from the past few seasons. Lucifer is great because of its people: The writers working behind the scenes, and the fantastic cast and crew who bring it to life. The more of these people we can celebrate before the show concludes, the better off we’re going to be.

Now, we just have to prepare to wait a while for said final celebration. We’re in the month of February now and still, there is no indication as to when the rest of season 5 will drop. We hope it’ll be over the coming months, but at this point, it’s really up to Netflix.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Lucifer

What do you want to see when it comes to Eve on Lucifer season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, stick around — there are more updates coming and you don’t want to miss them. (Photo: Netflix.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inbar Lavi (@inbarlavi)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







