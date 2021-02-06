Better Call Saul season 6: Bob Odenkirk teases ‘insane’ ending







In case you did not know Better Call Saul season 6 is going to be the final season on AMC, and we know that there is a LOT of ground to cover. We have to get fully to the Walter White timeline, get closure on Kim Wexler, and also see what the point of all the Gene teases is. (We’re still hoping for a full episode there.)

The final season will be thirteen episodes as opposed to the usual ten, and it also does feel like the pacing is about to pick up in a big way. Are we sad that the show is ending? Sure, but we’re also grateful that it’s going out with a bang. For more on that, just take a look at what Bob Odenkirk had to say in a new interview with Deadline:

“I can’t wait for the fireworks, really … Our show is a bit of a slow burn over the past few years, and [Gilligan and Gould] build up. There’s certainly exciting moments throughout, but towards the end, it gets super supremely intense.”

Where things get so confusing when talking about Jimmy McGill’s future is that this franchise is not always keen to offer up happy endings. Walter White and many other key characters died during Breaking Bad — technically Jesse lived during El Camino, but it took a lot of time to get there. A lot of it may come down to crime and punishment — has Jimmy learned from what he did as Saul? Has he suffered enough by being Gene? These aren’t questions we have an answer to, but we’re certainly excited to learn more whenever the final season premieres (it’s going to be a while).

