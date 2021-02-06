The Resident season 4 episode 6 spoilers: Will Nic survive?







For those who aren’t aware, Tuesday night’s The Resident season 4 episode is going to be huge. How can it not be, all things considered? This is an installment that will feature Nic in jeopardy, plus also the possibility of Chastain being sold off. Basically, if things go a certain way in that episode Nic (and her unborn baby) could die and the hospital could be no more.

So what’s the resolution to those stories going to be? The season 4 episode 6 synopsis has some answers, but we should warn you that there are some spoilers ahead…

Still with us? Then go ahead and check out said synopsis below:

As Nic struggles with her recovery, her close friend and former Chastain colleague, Billie, comes back to the hospital to support her. Meanwhile, as the hospital transitions from private to public, the search begins for a new CEO, Bell asks a favor of his step-son (guest star Conrad Ricamora) and Devon sees an opportunity to fix the system in the all-new “Requiems & Revivals” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Feb. 16 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-406) (TV-14 D, L, V)

We don’t think that it’s going to be that big of a shock to anyone out there that Nic would survive what happened, given the fact that losing her so early in the season would be far too depressing. With that being said, this doesn’t mean that she is out of the woods or there are no consequences. The synopsis indicates that the character is far from 100% at the time of this episode.

As for what else is happening, we’re certainly excited to see more of Bell’s step-son given that their first encounter earlier this season was far from pleasant. It’s clear at this point that there are a lot of additional issues that the two have to work through … if they even can at all.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Resident season 4 episode 6?

