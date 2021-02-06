Blue Bloods season 11 episode 7 promo: A true-crime podcast case?







Last night CBS unveiled a first-look promo at Blue Bloods season 11 episode 7, and let’s just say that it introduces a few surprising plot threads. In particular, we mean that when it comes to Jamie Reagan getting a surprise visitor.

In the video below, you can see Will Estes’ character have a chat with a woman claiming to run a successful true-crime podcast: “Murder in Manhattan.” (Based on the synopsis for this episode, this may be a childhood friend of his.) She is convinced that she’s figured out who is responsible for a series of murders, ones without a prior arrest in the case.

Here is where the question marks come into play: It’s very well possible that this woman may have some credible evidence. There are some podcast hosts and documentarians over the years who have reached conclusions law enforcement has not. We know that it’s sometimes easy to be dismissive of someone getting popular off of crime-solving, but there could be something legitimate here. Jamie can’t throw it into the nearest dumpster.

Of course, with this being said he also can’t treat this as fact. He’ll need to do some thorough investigating of his own to figure out how much validity there is to these claims and what can be done about them. Eventually, the podcast does come fodder for family-dinner conversation, where we learn that Henry is apparently a fan! (Hey, sometimes you can’t get away from the work entirely even after you retire.)

We’re excited for this story: It’s not often you see Blue Bloods take on stories that clearly are of the 21st century and feature technology quite like this. Plus, it could be a Jamie Reagan history lesson at the same time.

