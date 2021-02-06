The Blacklist season 8 episode 5: What was the final song at the end?







We’ll be the first to admit that we loved many things about The Blacklist season 8 episode 5, especially the vibe at the end. The song in the final minutes was stuck in our head ever since we heard it, and of course that led to some digging on our part.

Curious about the track? It’s a song by Hayden Thorpe, which you can watch in music-video form at the bottom of this article. The show played the majority of the song in the episode, which is a pretty-rare thing for a network TV program to do. Yet, the sound and the lyrics made so much sense to the show, especially the part where Thorpe talks about being a “keeper of secrets” — something that Reddington does a rather great job at.

For some more news on The Blacklist in video form, check out our take on tonight’s episode below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

While there are many things that The Blacklist does a great job at, one that we appreciate the most is the musical taste of the crew behind the scenes. They’ve played such an awesome mix of stuff over the years, in between classic tracks, rock, and emotional ballads. It really works alongside the free-wheeling nature of the show and some of its characters. It alternates genres from one episode to the next, and that allows for more musical flexibility.

We’ve already listened to the song a few times separate from the show, and that is one of the great things about getting a track featured on TV. Over the years, we’ve seen the impact that it can have on artists and their careers.

Related – Want to get some more news on the next new episode of The Blacklist?

What did you think of the final song of The Blacklist season 8 episode 5, and the role of music in general on the series?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







