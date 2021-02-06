Blue Bloods season 11 episode 7 spoilers: Danny vs. another detective?







Next week on CBS, it looks as though you are going to get Blue Bloods season 11 episode 7 — and it should prove to be quite the eventful hour.

Let’s start off with what we know for sure: The title for this episode is “In Too Deep.” That suggests that someone has gotten into a situation that they can’t quite get themselves out of — and interestingly, it could apply to just about every story that is featured within this hour. It doesn’t matter if we are talking about Danny, Jamie, or Frank.

Want to get some other insight? Then be sure to check out the full Blue Bloods season 11 episode 7 synopsis:

“In Too Deep” – After Danny witnesses a drive-by shooting, he butts heads with the detective assigned to the case. Also, a childhood friend of Jamie’s is convinced that she has single-handedly solved a cold case murder, and Frank struggles to trust an ex-detective when he brings forth information about a suspected crime ring, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Feb. 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The Danny story is the one that we’re the most excited to see right now, mostly because of the fact that it’s going to put him (and maybe Frank) in a tough spot. What if this other detective doesn’t listen? What if he goes up the chain of command with the issues that he’s having? We do hope that Danny is heard, though — if he was a witness, you have to imagine that he has some valuable info. This story could be a way for Blue Bloods to comment on some of the issues going on in modern policing — it all depends on how it plays out.

Beyond any individual story, we’re just happy that there are two episodes of Blue Bloods airing two weeks in a row. That hasn’t been all that common ever since the season 10 finale.

