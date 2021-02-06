The Blacklist season 8 episode 6 spoilers: How will Glen Carter die?







The Blacklist season 8 episode 6 is going to look in some ways different than any other hour this season. Why is that? It marks a tribute to the late, great Clark Middleton and his character of Glen “Jellybean” Carter.

If you did not know before, Middleton passed away last year, and the loss certainly made a huge impact on everyone in the cast and crew. He was a popular presence on set, a great storyteller, and someone who also brought so much humor and life to his character. At the start of the season, show creator Jon Bokenkamp told us that the plan was to kill Glen off — it wouldn’t be right to have him exist in the world still and not be seen. Next week’s episode is entitled “The Wellstone Agency,” but in our mind we’re thinking of it already as the Glen tribute and very little else.

For a few more details now, be sure to check out the full The Blacklist season 8 episode 6 synopsis below:

02/12/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : Red and Dembe go to great lengths to fulfill the final wishes of a dear friend. Aram goes undercover as an interpreter to a company that provides services to criminals, while Park helps a friend in trouble. TV-14

Odds are, this Wellstone Agency is the group that Aram goes undercover in — and we’re excited for that character to have a spotlight! One of the things that has come along with the big Liz/Reddington focus in the first part of this season is less time for everyone else. Over the next few episodes, we could see that change a little.

