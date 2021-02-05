Magnum PI season 3 episode 8 spoilers: Magnum, Higgins help Ethan







Next week Magnum PI season 3 episode 8 is airing on CBS, and there is one thing we know about it in advance: Ethan’s got a big role. However, it’s not exactly what you would expect for it to be. Instead of Magnum and Higgins seeking his help for a case, he’s actually going to need a little something from them.

So what could it be? Let’s just say that it has to do with one of his patients that has apparently vanished — and in a very shocking way! For some more details, check out the full Magnum PI season 3 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Someone to Watch Over Me” – When a young man in need of immediate emergency surgery goes missing with a bullet lodged in his chest, Ethan (Jay Ali) asks Magnum and Higgins to find him before it’s too late. Also, TC talks to a military recruit who may be enlisting for the wrong reasons, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Feb. 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We’re sure at some point in here, we’re also going to get a Higgins/Ethan relationship update. Are they building towards something long-term? It’s clear that Juliet thinks there’s a reasonable chance of that, but there’s also a lot of time for things to go south. One of the challenges story-wise with a show like this is that it’s hard to include recurring players in the long-term; plus, there are a good many people out there rooting for Magnum and Higgins to end up together.

As for the TC storyline, it’s going to be hugely important: We haven’t touched too much on him, Magnum, and Rick being in the military this season, and it is an important part of their backstory. It shaped them to be the guys that they are. Hopefully, we’ll get some nice callbacks and stories throughout this episode.

