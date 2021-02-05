NCIS season 18 episode 7 photo: An update on Bishop, Torres?







With NCIS season 18 episode 7 airing on CBS this coming Tuesday, now seems like a perfect time to check in on Bishop and Torres.

So where do we begin? How about by reminding everyone of what happened at the end of “1mm.” They escaped their makeshift (literal) prison, but not before saying things that made their feelings for each other more or less clear. Did something more happen after the fact? The show didn’t present a scene where they kissed, but the way they looked at each other at the end of the episode certainly left us guessing.

When episode 7 (entitled “The First Day”) airs, we know that some time has passed — McGee is back to work and the agents are wearing masks out in the field. (In other words, the show is writing in the pandemic to some degree.) What have Nick and Ellie been up to in that time? Based solely on the photo above, it’s hard to know — there aren’t giving away much in the way of clues!

With that being said, would they? The two are clearly at work, and we know how Gibbs feels about workplace couples. We would imagine that if they are dating, they’d probably keep it under wraps for at least the first little while. Would they clue in McGee or someone else? It’s possible, but you know how fast gossip spreads in that office. It’s a risky endeavor, and that’s probably why NCIS has such a history of characters having hush-hush romantic entanglements.

Would it be nice to have more of an on-screen NCIS couple? Maybe someday, but the show isn’t a romance. The writers are almost sure to be careful with it.

What do you think is coming for Bishop and Torres on NCIS season 18 episode 7?

