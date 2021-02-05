Wynonna Earp ending at Syfy; season 4 return date revealed







There’s a lot of sad news to report today about Wynonna Earp, even though we now know when the series is returning.

In a statement today, it was announced that the fan-favorite comic-book adaptation will be concluding at Syfy with its final six episodes, which are airing starting on Friday, March 5 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time.

The news is both surprising and unsurprising in a way. There was a time when it looked as though Syfy was quietly looking to give the show a season 5; however, a lot has changed since then. For example, there were production issues via IDW Entertainment that almost derailed the fourth season entirely. Then, the pandemic settled in and make things so much harder to film — and made them more costly. We’re bummed by this news — it’s too early to tell what the future holds, but we have to sit in this loss for a little while. (We’re also well-aware that few shows on Syfy ever make it past a season 4 or 5 these days.)

In a statement, here is what showrunner Emily Andras had to say on the farewell:

“I’d like to thank our wonderful cast and crew, all of whom were instrumental in bringing Wynonna Earp to our loyal and passionate audience. We couldn’t be prouder of these last six episodes on SYFY, and are thrilled to share them with our beloved fans, who have changed our lives forever. I have been honored to tell Wynonna and her family’s story, and along with Seven24, Cineflix and CTV Sci-Fi, are hopeful we can continue to share their inspiring tales in the future.”

We hope that these remaining episodes are funny, adventurous, moving, romantic, and everything else fans could possibly want. This is one of the most passionate, kind, and supportive fandoms in all of television, and their fight to keep it on television has been nothing short of remarkable.

