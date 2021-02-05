Blue Bloods season 11 episode 6 photo: One last Vanessa Ray teaser







Tonight on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see Blue Bloods season 11 episode 6! This is an episode that, as per usual, has a lot going on. You’ll be seeing from start to finish here some topical storylines, whether it be a police precinct in peril to Jamie, Eddie, and Witten getting a new form of on-the-job training courtesy of a social worker. This could help them all improve their field crisis management skills, which could also mean better de-escalation tactics when facing off with criminals in the future.

This episode should prove to be especially fun for Vanessa Ray, given that she gets to work with a personal friend in Broadway actress Kate Rockwell. Based on the Instagram photo below, it looks like her character of Claire Gilmore will be the social worker we see in this episode. This photo features Ray and Rockwell alongside Lauren Patten, who plays Eddie’s partner Witten on the show. (Ironically, Patten is also a notable Broadway performer.) Oh, and of course it also features a green screen — did you really think that actors would be driving around New York City with a crew during a pandemic? They don’t even do this all of the time during normal circumstances.

Our hope is that over the course of this episode, we’ll see Jamie, Eddie, and Witten learn something that they can implement in the future. Personally, we do think it’s valuable that a show like Blue Bloods shows that cops are willing to learn and evolve. It’s a great message to send out there, since all of us should be looking to be better with every passing day. That’s even more important if you’re in law enforcement.

Remember that Blue Bloods season 11 episode 6 will air on CBS at 10:00 p.m. Eastern this Friday.

