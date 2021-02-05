Star Trek: Discovery season 2: Could it air on CBS someday?







Following the season 1 finale airing on CBS tonight, is there a chance for Star Trek: Discovery season 2 to turn up eventually? It’s certainly something worth thinking about; it’s hard not to given that TV viewers have now been exposed to this new part of the world.

For the time being, though, we come bearing some bad news: It’s unlikely that we’ll end up seeing Star Trek: Discovery back on network TV anytime soon. CBS has some new programming coming including original shows Clarice and The Equalizer, and that will help to take away the holes on their schedule. Airing the first season of Discovery was a way for them to mitigate the loss of a timeslot due to the pandemic; they saw it as an opportunity to boost attention around a show that otherwise airs on CBS All Access (soon to be renamed Paramount+).

So while it’s possible that season 2 could air on CBS proper someday, our suggestion to you if you liked the show is to head over to CBS All Access. There are two more seasons to watch there, and the show has also been renewed already for a season 4. Meanwhile, you’ve also got over there Star Trek: Picard and then Star Trek: Lower Decks. Basically, there’s a lot of original programming within the Star Trek universe and more is coming. Remember the plans to have a Michelle Yeoh-centric spin-off, as well.

For those wondering, the performance of Star Trek: Discovery on CBS was a little bit mixed from a ratings perspective. These episodes averaged a 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then just over 1.7 million live viewers. If this was a brand-new show, we would say this is far from stellar. Yet, remember that this is CBS repeating, with very little promotion, a show that has been available for streaming customers over the past couple of years. There’s a lot of caveats to consider.

Do you want to see Star Trek: Discovery season 2 air on CBS at some point in the future?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do that, remember that we’ll have more news coming soon on all things TV. (Photo: CBS All Access.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







