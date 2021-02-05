Legacies season 3: Where is Rafael? Is Peyton Alex Smith leaving?







Where is Rafael on Legacies season 3? Is Peyton Alex Smith leaving the show? There’s a chance that you find yourself asking both of these questions tonight. The show is staging the big, elaborate Salvatore origin-story musical, which is really a tribute to The Vampire Diaries and The Originals. Rafael is nowhere to be seen.

If you missed it, last week’s installment seemed to serve as Rafael’s final one on the series. The character was left within a prison world, but one where he could be with family and there were opportunities still for others to pay him a visit. It was an unexpected twist so early in the season, but it does go along with one part of what the greater Vampire Diaries world is — characters leave. People die. Sometimes, they just fall off the face of the planet never to return. All of these things happen with some regularity.

So while we wouldn’t expect Smith to be returning as Rafael in the immediate future, it does feel like one of those things to say “never say never” about. Go ahead and remember that there are always ways to bring people back in this world; we never thought that Alaric would be revived on The Vampire Diaries, let alone become a significant part of Legacies years down the road.

The most important thing that Legacies and its characters can do moving forward is take heed of some of Rafael’s final messages. He encouraged Landon to go off, live his life, and be happy. Don’t hold anything back. These are ideas that a lot of these characters should strive to follow — given the people die at any time in this world, it always makes sense to live in the moment.

We’re going to miss Rafael over the remainder of Legacies, but to use the old saying the show does, in fact, go on.

