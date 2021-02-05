The Blacklist season 8 episode 6 photo: The Glen tribute







In case you did not know already, The Blacklist season 8 episode 6 is going to be a fantastic tribute to Clark Middleton as Glen — and we have the photo now to prove it.

The image above is one of the first released by NBC for the upcoming installment entitled “The Wellstone Agency,” which is honestly not a title we’ll remember for the show. Instead, we’re more inclined to think of this just as a Glen tribute, even though there is more going on. While Clark Middleton was only a recurring player on the show, he was an incredible one. He brought so much humor and charm to his role as Reddington’s “info guy,” who just so happened to also work at the DMV. He seemingly juggled a normal and criminal life in a far better way than most other characters, as odd as that may seem.

Clark passed away last fall, and while there may have been more plans for the character in the future, the writers decided to kill Glen off instead. There was no way that another actor could have brought the same charm to the role, and it would have felt a little bit weird to have him suddenly disappear from the world without explanation.

How Glen dies remains to be seen, but this photo is clearly a sign that there will be some sort of memorial event with a DJ playing music. Glen loved to have a good time — we have to imagine that this is a way that the character would’ve loved to go out.

What do you want to see The Blacklist do during their Glen tribute episode?

(Photo: NBC.)

